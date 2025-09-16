Mother confused to why man who randomly FaceTimed her daughter while perform lewd act remains uncharged

A disturbing FaceTime call leaves an Elmhurst family shaken after a stranger exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl.

Police traced the number to a Maryland man with a history of child porn charges. Months later, he remains uncharged.

Elmhurst Police stressed that while it seems like the case may have gone cold, they're still working to track down the man behind the call.

"When it comes to a minor, our jobs as parents, as a community, is to protect these children."

This Elmhurst mom, referred to as Stephanie, said it all started in April when her then 14-year-old daughter was walking through Berens Park. She was expecting a call from a friend.

"I got a phone call, and I saw nothing but a bed, and a window, and just a wall," the girl said. "So, I hung up, and then I got another call, and then that's when he started exposing himself."

The teen said the man, who was sitting on a bed nude, tried her number several times.

Frightened, she called her mom, who immediately called the police.

"It was just heartbreaking to hear that something like that happened, because as a parent, I had all the parental controls on her phone. I had monitoring her social media," Stephanie said.

"To me, the most important thing to take away from this incident is there has to be communication between parents and kids," said Elmhurst police Sgt. Dorian Jarrette.

Sgt. Jarrette said they were quickly able to trace the phone number back to a Maryland man about 700 miles away who, according to District Court records in Frederick County, Maryland, was charged with possessing child pornography in 2018.

Stephanie said it was gut-wrenching and sickening to learn that the same man preyed on other victims.

Mom and daughter thought this meant justice would be swift, but there's one big problem—police in Maryland said they can't find him.

Frederick Police Department records showed police have made repeated unsuccessful attempts to contact the suspect, who is not being named because he hasn't been charged with a crime.

Stephanie said she feels that the system is protecting the predator more at this point.

"It shouldn't take this long when it comes to a minor," she said.

Sgt. Jarrette said charging these cyber crimes can be tricky.

"Great, I got a cell phone number. I got the subscriber. We're done. But the thing is, you have to prove who was on the phone at the time," he said.

In this case, he believes the suspect will be held accountable because they do have a solid lead on who the person is.

The mother and daughter are speaking out in the hopes that if others get similar calls, they'll report them to the police.

"I hope that people are able, especially after hearing the story, to communicate with someone that they trust and be able to let them know if anything like this is happening to them," the girl said.

Elmhurst police said that even if it's not clear that your child has been a victim, give them a call, and document everything.

"Document exactly when it was, where it was, take a screenshot," Jarrette said.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the Frederick Police Department in Maryland about the case and what they're doing to search for this individual. They have yet to reach back.