Northwestern Women's Lacrosse team beats Boston College 18-6; wins first NCAA Championship since 2012

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Northwestern women's lacrosse team is champions once again after beating Boston College 18-6.

The win comes after the team made it into their fourth-straight Final Four and beating Denver 15-7 on Friday.

WE ARE CHAMPIONS 🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/VhqToBhW7S — Northwestern Lax (@NULax) May 28, 2023

It's the team's first NCAA Championship win since 2012, and their 8th championship overall in the program.