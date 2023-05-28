Northwestern Women's Lacrosse team beats Boston College 18-6; wins first NCAA Championship since 2012
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Northwestern women's lacrosse team is champions once again after beating Boston College 18-6.
The win comes after the team made it into their fourth-straight Final Four and beating Denver 15-7 on Friday.
It's the team's first NCAA Championship win since 2012, and their 8th championship overall in the program.
