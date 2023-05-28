Watch CBS News
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse team beats Boston College 18-6; wins first NCAA Championship since 2012

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Northwestern women's lacrosse team is champions once again after beating Boston College 18-6.

The win comes after the team made it into their fourth-straight Final Four and beating Denver 15-7 on Friday.

It's the team's first NCAA Championship win since 2012, and their 8th championship overall in the program. 

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 1:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

