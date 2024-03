CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temps get cooler as we head into the evening.

Chilly northwest flow for the second half of the weekend.

St. Patrick's Day will feature clouds and gusty northwest winds.

In the afternoon, scattered flurries are possible, with wind chills in the 20s.

TONIGHT:

MIXED SKIES. CHILLY WIND. LOW 32.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY:

CLOUDS INCREASE. WINDY & COLD. HIGH 39. WIND CHILLS IN THE 20S.

MONDAY:

MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 38.

