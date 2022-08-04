Northwestern Wildcats prepare for 'business trip' in Ireland against Nebraska in season opener

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern football opens their season in just over three weeks against Nebraska.

The two will meet in Ireland on August 27th, a week before most of college football will kick off.

It will be the first time leaving the country for many of these Wildcat players, so they'll want to enjoy the trip, but also focus on beating a Nebraska team that crushed the Cats last year.

"It's crazy to say this is going into my fourth year of college football. I kinda get emotional. I think when you get down to it, it's a business trip," said quarterback Ryan Hilinski.

"What I did was I had them raise their hands (to) who's never left the country. It was a lot of hands. So, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. To go play internationally, to be the first college game of the year, I think it's something that our guys will always remember," said head coach Pat Fitzgerald. "They'll especially remember if we go play well and win."

"I'm looking forward to the experience. I've heard a lot of things about the food and the weather. It's going to be interesting," said defensive back Cameron Mitchell. "But, you know, it's a business trip. We're going to get some revenge on Nebraska."

This is another game postponed by the pandemic. It was originally supposed to be the Illini and Nebraska in Dublin last year, but that game ended up being played in Champaign.