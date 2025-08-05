Watch CBS News
Northwestern University president Michael Schill returns to Capitol Hill to testify on antisemitism

Northwestern University president Michael Schill is back in the nation's capital Tuesday to testify about antisemitism on campus.

Michael Schill will be interviewed by the House Committee on Education and Workforce in a closed-door hearing. He's expected to answer questions around any changes made since a series of reported incidents at pro-Palestinian protests last year.

Earlier this summer, a Northwestern spokesperson said reports of antisemitism were down significantly.

In April, the Trump administration froze $790 million in federal funding at Northwestern. A group of faculty members recently published an open letter to school leadership asking them not to make a deal with President Trump over the funding freeze, which they said would make the school "complicit in an assault on higher education, which is an essential bulwark of civil society."

