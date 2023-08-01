Northwestern hires former AG Loretta Lynch to lead review of athletics department culture

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern University has enlisted former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to lead an independent review of the culture within the athletics department, and the school's ability to "detect, report and respond to potential misconduct," including hazing, bullying, or discrimination.

Vowing the results of her investigation will be made public, Northwestern said Lynch will make sure the culture within the athletics program "is consistent with the University's mission and values as a leading academic institution."

"Hazing has absolutely no place at Northwestern. Period," said Northwestern President Michael Schill. "I am determined that with the help of Attorney General Lynch, we will become a leader in combating the practice of hazing in intercollegiate athletics and a model for other universities. We will provide all of our students with the resources and support they need and do whatever is necessary to protect their safety and ensure that our athletics program remains one we can all be proud of."

Lynch was appointed as U.S. attorney general by former President Barack Obama in 2015, and was replaced in 2017 by Jeff Sessions when former President Donald Trump took office. Before that, she served for decades as the top federal prosecutor in the eastern district of New York.

The move to hire Lynch to review the athletics department comes three weeks after Northwestern fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald over a hazing scandal that has seen at least six former players file lawsuits accusing the school of negligence.

The lawsuits have detailed hazing within the football program, including claims of sexual abuse.

Several former players have come forward to accuse coaches and trainers of either witnessing acts of hazing, or ignoring their concerns when informed about hazing incidents. Some lawsuits also accuse some assistant coaches, who are still with the team, of witnessing the forced acts.

Fitzgerald, who led Northwestern for 17 seasons and was a star linebacker for the Wildcats, has maintained he had no knowledge of hazing. Fitzgerald said after being fired that he was working with his agent, Bryan Harlan and his lawyer, Dan Webb, to "protect my rights in accordance with the law."

At least one former Northwestern volleyball player also has sued the university, claiming she was retaliated against by the coach for reporting her mistreatment. According to her lawsuit, she was physically harmed to the point of requiring medical attention during a hazing incident in early 2021.

The school has previously announced that, after the independent investigation that led to Fitzgerald being fired, new steps were being taken to protect student-athletes - including monitoring of the football locker room, anti-hazing training, and the establishment of an online reporting tool for complaints.