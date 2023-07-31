Two more former Northwestern football players sue amid hazing scandal

2 new lawsuits filed against Northwestern in wake of hazing scandal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern University is now facing two more lawsuits in the wake of a hazing scandal.

Attorneys filed complaints Monday on behalf of two former football players – Warren Miles Long, and a player identified only as "John Doe 2."

Warren Miles Long

The lawsuits allege negligence by the school.

They also say coaches and trainers either witnessed acts of hazing, or ignored their concerns when they told them about the hazing incidents.

Several former players have come forward with allegations. At least four others have also filed lawsuits detailing hazing within the program, including sexual abuse. Some lawsuits also accuse some assistant coaches, who are still with the team, of witnessing the forced acts.

Pat Fitzgerald was fired as head coach earlier this month, but he claimed to have no knowledge of hazing within his locker room.

Attorneys expect to file more lawsuits still.