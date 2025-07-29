Northwestern Medicine, Rush University Medical Center make U.S. News & World Report's list of best hospitals

Northwestern, Rush ranked among top 20 hospitals in entire U.S.

U.S. News & World Report have ranked two Chicago hospitals among the best 20 in the entire country.

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Streeterville and Rush University Medical Center in the medical district are both named on the U.S. News & World Report National Honor Roll for the country's best hospitals 2025-2026.

The magazine says the hospitals "excel across most or all types of care." They received points for ranking nationally in 15 specialties and also if they were rated high-performing in 22 procedures and conditions. The rankings are also partially based on death rates, preventable complications and levels of nursing care.

All of Northwestern Medicine's system hospitals ranked regionally, while Northwestern Memorial tied with Rush as the no. 1 hospital in Illinois and metro Chicago. Northwestern also ranked in the top 10 for eight specialties: cardiology, heart and vascular surgery; diabetes and endocrinology; gastroenterology and GI surgery; geriatrics; neurology and neurosurgery; obstetrics and gynecology; pulmonology and lung surgery; and urology.

Rush ranked nationally in 11 specialties and 21 adult procedures and conditions, including in the top 10 for geriatrics; neurology and neurosurgery; and orthopedics.

In Illinois, Northwestern and Rush tied for the top hospital spot with UChicago Medical Center ranked third, Advocate Christ Medical Center ranked fourth, the Endeavor Health hospital group ranked fifth and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital ranked sixth.