Northwestern Medicine opening new outpatient care center in Bronzeville

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

A brand new Northwestern Medicine outpatient center is getting ready to open in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

The $100 million five-story building officially opens on Wednesday at the corner of 48th and Cottage Grove, and it's expected to serve more than 50,000 patients a year.

The outpatient care facility will offer an immediate care center, primary care doctors, pharmacy services, diagnostic services such as mammograms and lab tests, a cancer center with chemotherapy services, behavioral health services, pediatrics, physical therapy, women's health, and other specialties.

It also will feature community spaces, such as a teaching kitchen, fitness classes, and event spaces.

