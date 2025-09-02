Northwestern Medicine opening new outpatient care center in Bronzeville

A brand new Northwestern Medicine outpatient center is getting ready to open in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

The $100 million five-story building officially opens on Wednesday at the corner of 48th and Cottage Grove, and it's expected to serve more than 50,000 patients a year.

The outpatient care facility will offer an immediate care center, primary care doctors, pharmacy services, diagnostic services such as mammograms and lab tests, a cancer center with chemotherapy services, behavioral health services, pediatrics, physical therapy, women's health, and other specialties.

It also will feature community spaces, such as a teaching kitchen, fitness classes, and event spaces.