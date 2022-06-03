Northwestern Medicine plans outpatient facility in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern Medicine is coming to the South Side.

The hospital group is planning to build a new 120,000-square-foot outpatient care center to Bronzeville. The $100 million facility is planned for the 4800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Ald. Sophia King (4th) announced plans for the development Thursday.

If approved, construction could begin in the summer of next year, and open to patients by summer 2025.

Northwestern Medicine

"For more than 20 years, Northwestern Medicine has partnered with Bronzeville community organizations to enhance the health and wellness of residents. Every day, more than 1,000 patients from Bronzeville and its surrounding communities receive care from Northwestern Medicine," Dean M. Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare said in a news release. "This new advanced outpatient care center will provide patients with access to world-class care without having to leave their community."

"Equitable and convenient access to quality healthcare is necessary to creating thriving communities," Mayor Lightfoot added in the release. "I'm grateful to Northwestern Medicine for expanding their presence to the Bronzeville community, making an incredible difference in the lives of those residents. As they do so, my administration will continue working to improve the health of our communities with a focus on racial equity through initiatives like our signature INVEST South/West neighborhood development initiative."

The outpatient care facility will offer an immediate care center, primary and specialty care with Northwestern Medicine doctors, pharmacy services, diagnostic services such as mammograms and lab tests, a cancer center with chemotherapy services, and resources and programming for individual and community health. There will also be retail space on the ground floor.

The facility is expected to serve more than 50,000 patients and family members from the Bronzeville area annually. About 1,000 construction and 100 health care jobs will be created, the city said.