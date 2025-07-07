Northwestern Medicine opens longevity clinic in Chicago

Northwestern Medicine opened a new longevity clinic in Chicago to research and treat aging.

The Northwestern Medicine Human Longevity Clinic uses testing to assess each individual patient's unique aging process and then works to prescribe lifestyle changes to help "bend the curve" of aging.

Patients get neurocognition, heart, vascular, pulmonary function and musculoskeletal tests, as well as lab work to measure direct biological age and retinal imaging.

Then patients meet with a longevity doctor to discuss their results and recommend changes, officials said. If any of the tests suggests or detects an underlying medical condition, the doctors at the clinic will also recommend a referral to a Northwestern medicine specialist so patients can follow up.

Patients also meet with an exercise physiologist and a registered dietitian. Then tests are repeated six months after the initial visit to measure progress.

The clinic is located in the main Northwestern Medicine campus at 676 North St. Clair Street, Suite 1835. Appointments can be made online.