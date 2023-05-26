Northwestern women's lacrosse in the national championship for first time since 2012

CHICAGO (CBS) – There was a lot of purple in North Carolina as the Northwestern women's lacrosse team was in its fourth-straight Final Four, facing Denver.

It was a tight game in the third quarter when Hailey Rhatigan got her hat trick. She'd go on to add a fourth goal

While four goals is great, six is even better. That's how many Izzy Scane scored as the Wildcats rolled 15-7.

They're back in the national championship game for the first time since 2012 and will face the winner of Boston College and Syracuse on Sunday.