Northwestern women's lacrosse in the national championship for first time since 2012
CHICAGO (CBS) – There was a lot of purple in North Carolina as the Northwestern women's lacrosse team was in its fourth-straight Final Four, facing Denver.
It was a tight game in the third quarter when Hailey Rhatigan got her hat trick. She'd go on to add a fourth goal
While four goals is great, six is even better. That's how many Izzy Scane scored as the Wildcats rolled 15-7.
They're back in the national championship game for the first time since 2012 and will face the winner of Boston College and Syracuse on Sunday.
