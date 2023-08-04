Thieves rob 6 people in less than 2 hours on Northwest Side

6 robbed in less than 2 hours on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the robbers who held up six people in less than two hours.

Police say the victims were targeted early Thursday morning on the Northwest Side.

The robbers drove around, and looked for people walking, then got out of their SUV holding guns.

Police tell us they were spotted in a maroon Dodge Durango with the Illinois license plate DV39194.

Incident Dates and Locations:

1900 block of North California Avenue at 1:15 am

2600 block of North Fullerton Avenue at 1:20 am

2000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at 1:30 am

5400 block of West Gale Street at 1:55 am

2400 block of North Central Avenue at 2:11 am

3400 block of North Knox Avenue at 2:40 am

The offenders were described as Black males between 15-25 years old, between 5-feet-6 and -5-feet-10, 140 to 160lbs wearing black face masks, dark clothing, and armed with handguns.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.