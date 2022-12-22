Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winter storm is covering the area in full force, as people are finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home.

In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports the snow is blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People are advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan reporting from Gary, Indiana said the snowflakes are small but the winds are getting bigger moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion.

"I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.

While there's about an inch or two of snow on the ground, fast-falling temperatures are making things hard for people who have to be out in the elements.