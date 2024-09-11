Northwest Indiana police officer dies 10 days after being shot in line of duty

A corporal with the Newton County Sheriff's Office in northwest Indiana died 10 days after being shot in the line of duty.

The sheriff's office said on Sept. 1, Corporal Brandon Schreiber was shot during a shootout at the end of a chase in downstate Sheldon, Illinois.

The suspect died at the scene.

Schreiber was an organ donor, according to the sheriff's office, and his "sacrifice will present the opportunity for him to help many other people."