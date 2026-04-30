Federal prosecutors give update on Northwest Indiana FBI raids at Gino's, Paragon in illegal gambling case

Federal prosecutors will give an update on the FBI raids of two restaurants and a home in Northwest Indiana that are tied to an illegal gambling operation.

Agents from the FBI, IRS ad U.S. Customs and Border Protection raided Gino's Steakhouse in Merrillville, Paragon Restaurant in Hobart and a home in Schererville Wednesday morning, hauling away boxes and computer parts.

The restaurants and home are owned by James Gerodemos who, along with 21 other people, has been indicted for illegal gambling and extortion.

According to the indictment, Gino's and Paragon were used to facilitate the collection and distribution of money made from gambling from agents, bookies and betters involved with Gerodemos. Payments ranged from hundreds of dollars to as high as $50,000. Bettors involved came from all around the country, documents show.

According to court documents, Gerodemos and another person controlled and managed access to two illegal online betting sites, which also gave access to bookies and bettors. They then tried to hide the bookmaking activities using various aliases, bank accounts and business entities, the indictment says. Gerodemos and the other individual are also accused of disguising payments related to gambling as legitimate business expenses.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana will be giving an update on the investigation and indictment at 11 a.m. Thursday in Hammond.