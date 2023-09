Northern Lights in England puts on night sky spectacle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People in England were treated to a spectacular sight Wednesday night.

The Northern Lights put on a dazzling show in the night sky behind a lighthouse on the island of South Walls in Scotland.

The lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, reach peak activity around the fall equinox and again in spring.