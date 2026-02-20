2 persons of interest in custody for deadly Northalsted carjacking connected to Bronzeville shooting: CPD

Chicago police said two persons of interest are in custody for a deadly carjacking on the city's North Side that is believed to also be connected to a shooting in Bronzeville.

Just before 4 a.m. on Feb. 11, two men were in a car in the 700 block of West Waveland Avenue in the city's Northalsted neighborhood when they were approached by two armed men who demanded their car and personal belongings.

The suspects opened fire, striking a 22-year-old man in the chest and back. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he died, Chicago police said. The other person in the car, a 38-year-old, was not hurt.

The carjackers then took the victims' car and drove off.

The man killed was identified as Darwin Tirado, who worked for Chef Art Smith at his Navy Pier Restaurant Reunion, and was a student at City Colleges of Chicago.

Smith called him an incredible and talented chef.

"He was a joyful young man. Very full of life. Kind. Considerate, very smart," Smith said.

Tirado's mother has worked for Smith for more than 20 years.

"A person is missing from their family that they love and cared for. She had two sons — this was her oldest," Smith said.

The car stolen in Northalsted may have also been connected to a fatal shooting in Bronzeville. Less than an hour after the North Side carjacking, CPD was called to the 3700 block of South Lake Park Avenue for a report of a man shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

Chicago police did not say whether charges are pending against the persons of interest in custody Friday.

Please note: The above video is from an earlier report