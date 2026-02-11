Man shot, killed during carjacking in Chicago's Northalsted district

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday during a carjacking in Chicago's Northalsted district.

At 3:59 a.m., two men were sitting in a car in the 700 block of West Waveland Avenue, between Halsted Street and Broadway, when the two men came up and demanded their car and personal belongings, police said.

The carjackers then fired guns at the victims, police said. One of the victims, 22, was shot in the chest and back and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The other victim, 38, was uninjured.

The carjackers got into the victims' car and took off, police said.

On its north side, the block of Waveland Avenue in question is dominated by businesses that front the rear of a strip mall facing Broadway, including an L.A. Tan, a Panino's Pizzeria, a Verizon store, and a 7-Eleven on the corner of Waveland Avenue and Broadway. On its south side, the side of the Big Mini Putt Club and a parking lot for a Walgreens front the block.

Only the 7-Eleven would have been open at the time.

AJ Horne was leaving his house to get coffee and run errands at the time, when he realized something was wrong.

"I'm getting ready, and I can hear the sirens. You don't usually hear sirens," said Horne. "I've been at my place here 30 years, and I've seen the change. I've seen people come up here to take advantage of other people that live in this neighborhood."

No one was in custody in the shooting as of just before 7 a.m. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.