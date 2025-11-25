Hundreds of North Side residents sign petition to pause robot delivery pilot program in Chicago

A fleet of robots on the city's North Side stroll the sidewalks to deliver food and groceries.

The robotic delivery services, Coco and Serve, are a part of a pilot program with the city, but not everyone agrees that they are helpful. Nearly 700 residents have signed a new petition to pause the program over safety concerns.

"Enjoying the sidewalks has always been a big part of life in Chicago for us," Josh Robertson said.

Take a stroll through Lakeview with Robertson, and you're bound to meet Sully, Stacy, Roland, or a robot that rolls just like them.

Since summer, robots have been all over Robertson's radar. He was initially amused by the bots until he kept having to move aside on the sidewalk. Then, he started ruminating about robots.

"Are these things safe? Are our sidewalks safer with the robots than they were without? Are they more accessible with the robots than they were without?" he asked.

Two companies, Serve Robotics and Coco Robotics, are licensed in Chicago. The city said it's a pilot program that will assess benefits and risks.

"Some of the incidents that have been reported involve physical collisions," Robertson said.

Anthony Jonas left his apartment one morning, turned the corner, and collided with a robot, leaving him with a scar by his eye.

"It's doing a lot better today. I do have a little bit of a scar still there," Jonas said. "And I stumbled over it, and I whacked my eyelid against the visibility flag that's attached to the robot ... blood and urgent care, stitches. the whole thing."

He's seeking legal action and has already signed Robertson's petition, part of the campaign "Sidewalks are for People," to put a pause on the pilot program.

"We're asking the city to publish safety and accessibility data on the robots. We're asking the city to hold a public hearing discussing that data," Robertson said.

Several alders said they're working to gather resident opinions on the issue, but Robertson's mind is made up — saying sidewalks are for people, and on his walk, there's no room for robots.

"We're not anti-tech, we're pro-people. We're pro-human," he said.

Serve and Coco both said that they track safety issues and follow the city's regulations for sidewalk delivery robots. They also told CBS News Chicago that the robots can not go faster than five miles per hour and slow down near pedestrians.

Coco said they are willing to meet with the petition organizer. The city's pilot program is set to run through at least May 2026.