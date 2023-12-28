Watch CBS News
Chicago police issue alert of attempted kidnapping in North Park neighborhood

By Todd Feurer

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning people in the North Park neighborhood of an attempted kidnapping on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., a man got out of a black Jeep near Kimball and Balmoral avenues, and grabbed a 14-year-old who was standing on the sidewalk.

The man put the child in a headlock, and tried to force them into his vehicle, but the teen was able to get away.

The would-be kidnapper drove off in a black Jeep with Illinois license plate EE81455. He is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old, with wavy brown hair, and wearing a red and black jacket.

Anyone with information on the kidnapping attempt is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

December 28, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

