Chicago police issue alert of attempted kidnapping in North Park neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning people in the North Park neighborhood of an attempted kidnapping on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m., a man got out of a black Jeep near Kimball and Balmoral avenues, and grabbed a 14-year-old who was standing on the sidewalk.
The man put the child in a headlock, and tried to force them into his vehicle, but the teen was able to get away.
The would-be kidnapper drove off in a black Jeep with Illinois license plate EE81455. He is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old, with wavy brown hair, and wearing a red and black jacket.
Anyone with information on the kidnapping attempt is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.
