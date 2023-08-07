North Lawndale Shooting: 31-year-old man in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Lawndale Sunday night.

Police said two men approached the victim on the sidewalk near 15th Street and Kedzie Avenue just before 10 p.m. One of the men pulled a gun, and then the victim, who had a concealed carry permit, pulled his own gun.

The victim was shot twice in an exchange of gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No one has been arrested.