North Lawndale shooting: 1 dead, 3 wounded

Four shot, one dead in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed and three others were wounded, including a 15-year-old boy, in a shooting Tuesday night in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said, around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1500 block of South Trumbull, and found four people who had been shot.

A 25-year-old man who was shot in the chest was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 38-year-old man was shot twice in the back, and was taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm, and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

No one was in custody Tuesday night. Area Four detectives were investigating.