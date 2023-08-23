North Lawndale shooting: 1 dead, 3 wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed and three others were wounded, including a 15-year-old boy, in a shooting Tuesday night in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
Police said, around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1500 block of South Trumbull, and found four people who had been shot.
A 25-year-old man who was shot in the chest was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A 38-year-old man was shot twice in the back, and was taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition.
A 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm, and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.
No one was in custody Tuesday night. Area Four detectives were investigating.
for more features.