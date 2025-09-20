North Central College Cardinals aim to make history with a repeat championship win

The best football program in Division III currently resides in Naperville.

North Central College is trying to make some new history on the field this season, while one of its former history-making coaches is in a battle off the field.

"We've been preaching this year, 'repeat.' That's something that's never been done in program history, so we want to do something that's never been done," linebacker Danny Nuccio said.

Back in January, the Cardinals captured their third Division III national championship, all coming since 2019.

"It just feels great. All your hard work has paid off. You get to celebrate with the guys you spend the most time with," defensive lineman John Sullivan said.

But almost as quickly as the run to a title is over, the focus starts to flip, with a little bit of a celebration.

"A little bit. A little bit. Like a week, and then we're back at it, you know," Nuccio said.

The Cardinals had a lot of talent to replace, especially on offense. Including reigning two-time Division III player of the year, Luke Lehnen, who accounted for more touchdowns than anyone in the history of college football at any level.

"Yeah, I think everybody knows that. Everybody's thankful except for us. Schematically, you work with what you've got. You're not going to look exactly the same. It was the same when Luke replaced Broc Rutter, who signed with the 49ers. We want the same result, we're just going to get there a different way. Coach Thorne always said this, 'ask your players to do things they can do, never ask a football player to do a thing they can't do," coach Brad Specner said.

This season will have extra meaning for Spencer and really everyone associated with this program. Longtime North Central College assistant and then national championship-winning head coach Jeff Thorne is battling stage four cancer.

"I saw him in June at our camps. He looked great. He was doing great. He was optimistic about the surgery. To get the news a month later that everything's inoperable, to see what Payton did on social media. There's a real human side to it," Spencer said.

He mentioned Jeff's son Payton Thorne, who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals. Payton was born in Naperville, where his dad Spencer coached for two decades. Brad Spencer was there with him for all of it.

"I worked under him for 18 years as a position coach, then as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. I learned football through his eyes. I learned how to look at schemes offensively and defensively the way he did. For his time, and where he was, he was way ahead," he said.

And as the current Cardinals team tries to stay ahead of the game, Spencer wants his guys to appreciate what they have.

"It's something we try to stress to our seniors and our players. This is a one-of-one opportunity. We don't get this team again. You only have it for one year, and be thankful for it, and take the most of it," he said.

The Cardinals are off to another 2-0 start this season already. They will have a Cancer Awareness Day for their Oct. 25 game against Augustana College.

