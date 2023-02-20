Chicago woman charged with murder in death of 4-month-old
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman is accused of murder in the death of a 4-month-old girl.
Norma Chagnama, 29, is charged with one felony count of murder.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the 29-year-old was arrested Saturday and is suspected of causing fatal injuries to the 4-month-old girl on Thursday.
Police say just after 4:30 Thursday night someone reported a 4-month-old girl choking inside of an apartment at Leland and Lawndale.
The baby was taken to a hospital where she died.
The Cook County Medical Examiner says she died from multiple injuries from child abuse.
Chagnama is expected in bond court Monday.
