Chicago woman charged with murder in death of 4-month-old

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman is accused of murder in the death of a 4-month-old girl.

Norma Chagnama, 29, is charged with one felony count of murder.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 29-year-old was arrested Saturday and is suspected of causing fatal injuries to the 4-month-old girl on Thursday.

Police say just after 4:30 Thursday night someone reported a 4-month-old girl choking inside of an apartment at Leland and Lawndale.

The baby was taken to a hospital where she died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner says she died from multiple injuries from child abuse.

Chagnama is expected in bond court Monday.