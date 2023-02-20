Watch CBS News
Chicago woman charged with murder in death of 4-month-old

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman is accused of murder in the death of a 4-month-old girl

Norma Chagnama, 29, is charged with one felony count of murder. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 29-year-old was arrested Saturday and is suspected of causing fatal injuries to the 4-month-old girl on Thursday. 

Police say just after 4:30 Thursday night someone reported a 4-month-old girl choking inside of an apartment at Leland and Lawndale. 

The baby was taken to a hospital where she died. 

The Cook County Medical Examiner says she died from multiple injuries from child abuse. 

Chagnama is expected in bond court Monday. 

First published on February 19, 2023 / 8:09 PM

