Chicago Police investigating 4-month-old's death as homicide
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating the death of a baby on the Northwest Side as a homicide.
Police say just after 4:30 Thursday night someone reported a 4-month-old girl choking inside of an apartment at Leland and Lawndale.
The baby was taken to a hospital where she died.
The Cook County Medical Examiner says she died from multiple injuries from child abuse.
No one has been arrested.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.