Chicago Police investigating 4-month-old's death as homicide

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating the death of a baby on the Northwest Side as a homicide. 

Police say just after 4:30 Thursday night someone reported a 4-month-old girl choking inside of an apartment at Leland and Lawndale. 

The baby was taken to a hospital where she died. 

The Cook County Medical Examiner says she died from multiple injuries from child abuse. 

No one has been arrested. 

First published on February 18, 2023 / 9:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

