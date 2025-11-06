Watch CBS News
Local News

Noel Brennan shares Emmy Award with Chicago "conclave kids" who gained viral fame

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

The "conclave kids" at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy in Chicago got a big surprise on Thursday.

The students recently took a memorable trip to Rome to meet Pope Leo XIV himself, and CBS News Chicago reporter Noel Brennan just won an Emmy for his reporting on the kids and the mock conclave that brought them viral fame earlier this year.

Brennan stopped by the school on Thursday to show off his award, and had something up his sleeve.

"I really just, you know, took some video and found the words to put together your story. So this Emmy, as much as it is mine, I feel like it's yours too. So how do you guys feel about holding on to it for me?" Brennan said to the delight of the students.

Brennan soon became a schoolwide celebrity, signing autographs for the students.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue