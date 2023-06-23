Watch CBS News
Family and friends of Noah Enos gathering at Salt Shed Friday

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friends and family will gather Friday night to honor Noah Enos, the man who was found dead in the Chicago River near the Salt Shed. 

The 26-year-old was last seen with a coworker at a concert by the Australian rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard at the Salt Shed. CBS 2 was told the coworker left without Enos, and he never returned home.

 His family is asking the community to gather at sunset Friday night in front of the Salt Shed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department Area 5 Special Victims Unit at (312) 746-6554.   

