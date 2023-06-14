Watch CBS News
MISSING: Noah Enos, 26, last seen leaving concert in West Town

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in the West Town neighborhood.

Noah Enos, 26, was last seen leaving a concert in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue on Monday.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a light complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department Area Five SVU at 312-746-6554. 

