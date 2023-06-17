Body recovered from Chicago River near Salt Shed venue identified as missing man Noah Enos

CHICAGO (CBS) – A death investigation is underway after a body was recovered from the Chicago River in the West Town neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say the body was found around 9:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue near the Salt Shed music and community venue.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has since identified him as 26-year-old Noah Enos, who was last seen leaving the venue following a concert on Monday with a coworker but didn't make it home.

On Monday night, a coworker invited Enos to go to the Salt Shed for a concert by the Australian rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – whom Enos had never heard before. We are told the coworker left without Enos, and he never returned home.

Area Detectives are conducting an investigation.