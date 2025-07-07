Noa Essengue takes to court for practice with Bulls

Later this week, the Chicago Bulls Summer League team will head to Las Vegas to play — beginning on Friday.

All eyes will be on top draft pick Noa Essengue, who made his first on-court appearance at the Advocate Center Monday. The 12th-overall selection from France by way of Germany took the court with other rookies and some second-year players during the Monday practice.

The 18-year-old Essengue enticed the Bulls with his strength and his athleticism. He is still getting adjusted to the physical style of play in the United States.

"More intensity — you know, we play really fast…. I think that's the type of play I love — you know, to shoot a lot, a lot of shooting," he said. "I'm from Europe, so everything changed a little bit. The ball is different — just yeah, to be ready for play."

Essengue also talked about playing for the Bulls — a team with such a storied history.

"I mean, you know, that's amazing," he said. "That's one of the best franchises ever. They've got like six rings. Some big legends from here — the GOAT [Michael Jordan] is from here."

Essengue also threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the White Sox series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night.