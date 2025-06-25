Watch CBS News
Chicago Bulls pick Noa Essengue of France in first round of NBA Draft

By Matt Zahn,
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS/AP

The Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night selected Noa Essengue with the No. 12 pick in the first round of the NBA Draft.

The lanky 6-9, 194-pound forward from France has been honing versatile skills in with the club Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany. He turns 19 in December.

Essengue has the ability to run the court and attack off the dribble, averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in Germany this season.

The consensus had been that the Bulls wanted to go after an athletic big man, either forward or center, which made sense considering all the guards they currently have under contract.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat chose former Illinois star Kasparas Jakucionis with the No. 20 pick.

Matt Zahn

Matt Zahn joined CBS2 Chicago in October 2016 as a sports reporter and fill-in sports anchor, and what a time to come to Chicago. Matt arrived just as the Cubs won the World Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

