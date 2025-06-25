Chicago Bulls pick Noa Essengue of France in first round of NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night selected Noa Essengue with the No. 12 pick in the first round of the NBA Draft.

The lanky 6-9, 194-pound forward from France has been honing versatile skills in with the club Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany. He turns 19 in December.

Essengue has the ability to run the court and attack off the dribble, averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in Germany this season.

The consensus had been that the Bulls wanted to go after an athletic big man, either forward or center, which made sense considering all the guards they currently have under contract.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat chose former Illinois star Kasparas Jakucionis with the No. 20 pick.