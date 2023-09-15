Watch CBS News
No plans to close streets ahead of Mexican Independence Day celebrations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is gearing up for a big weekend with Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Riot Fest and a big concert at Soldier Field.

Officials at the Emergency Operations Center said as of Thursday, they had not plans to close streets, but that could change as crowds grow in the Loop.

Commuters are advised to plan ahead for a lot of traffic.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 10:20 PM

