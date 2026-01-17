Watch CBS News
"No Kings" protest planned near Broadview ICE facility on Saturday

By Asal Rezaei,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Protesters are planning to gather near the Broadview ICE processing facility on Saturday. 

A group of over 2,000 protesters are expected to meet for a "No Kings Protest" starting around 10 a.m.

This comes after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis last week. In Chicago, federal immigration operations dubbed Operation Midway Blitz, have turned violent and involved two shootings by ICE and Customs and Border Patrol agentsone of which was fatal

Village of Broadview officials are coordinating with the Broadview Police Department and Illinois State Police to ensure safety precautions are in place.

The village said the following road closures will go into effect as early as 7 a.m.

  • Closure of the I-290 southbound ramp at 25th Avenue
  • No access from Indian Joe Road to Lexington Street
  • Closure of westbound traffic on Lexington Street from 25th Avenue

    • Officials are asking residents to plan alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. 

