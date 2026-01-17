"No Kings" protest planned near Broadview ICE facility on Saturday

Protesters are planning to gather near the Broadview ICE processing facility on Saturday.

A group of over 2,000 protesters are expected to meet for a "No Kings Protest" starting around 10 a.m.

This comes after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis last week. In Chicago, federal immigration operations dubbed Operation Midway Blitz, have turned violent and involved two shootings by ICE and Customs and Border Patrol agents, one of which was fatal.

Village of Broadview officials are coordinating with the Broadview Police Department and Illinois State Police to ensure safety precautions are in place.

The village said the following road closures will go into effect as early as 7 a.m.

Closure of the I-290 southbound ramp at 25th Avenue

No access from Indian Joe Road to Lexington Street

Closure of westbound traffic on Lexington Street from 25th Avenue

Officials are asking residents to plan alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.