CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at a house in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire started in the attic of the house located at 5344 S. Damen Ave.

CFD said no injuries were reported and there were no occupants.

Damen Avenue was shut down between 52nd and 54th streets.