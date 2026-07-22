No charges in fatal Lincoln Park shooting that shut down The Dime bar

The Cook County State's Attorney will not be filing charges in a fatal shooting outside a bar in Lincoln Park that resulted in the bar being shut down Tuesday.

Sunday night just before 11:45 p.m., a fight in a bar, which 43rd Ward Alderman Tomm Knudsen identified as The Dime, spilled out into the street at which time someone pulled out a gun and shot a 30-year-old man later identified as Malik McCorkle.

McCorkle was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he died. A person of interest was taken into custody by Chicago police after they said the person returned to the scene, but Wednesday morning prosecutors said that person would not be charged.

In a statement to CBS News Chicago, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office wrote, "After a thorough review, the CCSAO determined the available evidence is insufficient to support the filing of criminal charges."

They did not offer any further details.

Ald. Knudsen said The Dime has now been closed in the wake of this shooting and another shooting in June that left a 39-year-old woman critically injured. Knudsen said the bar hasn't done a good job of keeping peopled with guns away, and said the bar was being closed because it is a "public safety threat."

"This morning, following sustained advocacy and pressure from our office, Chicago Police Interim and Acting Superintendent Fred Waller ordered The Dime closed immediately under a Summary Closure Order," Knudsen wrote. "In partnership with the local community, my office has pushed for further restrictions and investigation of this bar due to several years of safety incidents."

Knudsen's office said the closure is not a permanent revocation of The Dime's liquor license, because that requires a longer process involving the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection and the Local Liquor Control Commission.