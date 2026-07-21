Bar in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood shut down after shooting during fight leaves man dead

A bar on Lincoln Avenue in Chicago's Lincoln Park community was shut down by Chicago police Tuesday morning, days after a fight broke out at a party in the bar and led to a fatal shooting.

Police said at 11:43 p.m., a fight broke out in a bar in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue, near the six-way intersection with Webster Avenue and Larrabee Street/Geneva Terrace.

The fight spilled out of the bar, and outside, someone pulled a gun and shot a 30-year-old man, police said. The man, Malik McCorkle, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.

Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) wrote Tuesday that the bar where the fight broke out was The Dime, at 2263 N. Lincoln Ave., which has now been closed.

"This morning, following sustained advocacy and pressure from our office, Chicago Police Interim and Acting Superintendent Fred Waller ordered The Dime closed immediately under a Summary Closure Order," Knudsen wrote. "In partnership with the local community, my office has pushed for further restrictions and investigation of this bar due to several years of safety incidents."

Knudsen's office said the closure does not amount to a permanent revocation of The Dime's liquor license, which would be a longer process involving the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection and the Local Liquor Control Commission.

"My office will continue to advocate for that permanent step, building on our push earlier this summer for stronger restrictions on this stretch of Lincoln Avenue," Knudsen wrote.

Knudsen has also said police will step up patrols near the area and will have permanent patrols on weekends.

Following a shooting that left a 39-year-old woman critically wounded on the same strip of Lincoln Avenue last month, residents in the area also took issue with activity at The Dime. They told CBS News Chicago they stay away from windows in case shots are fired from the huge parties that spill out into the street every weekend.