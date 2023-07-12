No bail for man charged with killing 9-year-old at grandmother's birthday party

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- The man charged with killing a 9-year-old boy in northwest suburban Franklin Park was ordered held without bond on Wednesday.

Ulysses Campos was shot and killed on Saturday during his grandmother's birthday party in Franklin Park.

Ulysses Campos was just two weeks shy of turning 10 years old when he was shot and killed outside of his grandmother's house. He was there to attend a birthday party for his grandmother when someone inside a car opened fire while driving past. Provided to CBS

Franklin Park Police have said 37-year-old Javier Murillo fired the shots that killed Campos. He has been charged with first-degree murder, and was denied bail when he made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday during a birthday party for Campos' grandmother.

"We were just here celebrating my mom's 70th birthday when tragedy struck," said his uncle, who asked not to be identified.

Prosecutors said Campos, his father, and his cousins were in an alley shooting off fireworks when Murillo drove into the alley, and exchanged words with the boy's father.

Javier Murillo is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 9-year-old Ulysses Campos at a birthday party for the boy's grandmother. Franklin Park Police

Campos' father, who has a concealed carry license, noticed a gun in the SUV, so he raised his shirt showing his own gun.

Prosecutors said Murillo raised his gun to his own chest. After a few words, Murillo drove down the alley, turned left, and shot three to four times.

"We didn't hear anything besides the gunshots, and then we rushed out," Campos' uncle said.

One of the bullets hit Campos in the chest.

"He's 9. He was really two weeks away from becoming 10 years old," his uncle said.

Prosecutors said detectives found Murillo at his family's house, where he was taken into custody. Two witnesses identified him as the shooter during a police lineup.

Murillo is due back in court on Aug. 4.