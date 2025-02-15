FBI investigating attempted bank robbery in Niles, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI was investigating an attempted bank robbery on Saturday in north suburban Niles.

Niles police said, just before 9:30 a.m., a suspect walked into a Fifth Third Bank branch on Golf Road, announced a robbery to a bank employee, and said, "I have a gun."

The bank employee then told the suspect that cash was not available at that bank branch, and the suspect walked out.

The FBI confirmed it was investigating.

Meantime, the FBI also responded to an incident at a Fifth Third Bank branch in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Saturday afternoon on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

The FBI did not provide any details or confirm if there was a robbery. It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were connected.