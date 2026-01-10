Nicor filing for $221 million rate hike for suburban customers

Just days after People's Gas filed for a $202 million rate hike with the Illinois Commerce Commission, Nicor is following suit.

The utility company is filing for a $221 million rate hike. They estimate that would translate to a little less than $6 added to customers' monthly bills starting next year.

Nicor said the hike is needed to make necessary repairs to some of its pipelines.

Citizens Utility Board expressed outrage at the request, noting the increase would push the utility's total rate increases to more than $1 billion in less than a decade.

CUB's executive director said her organization plans to challenge the rate-hike request.