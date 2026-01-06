Protest planned over proposed Peoples Gas rate hike

Protesters on Tuesday were set to crank up the heat on Peoples Gas, over a just-announced rate hike that would add another $10 to $11 a month to utility bills.

The rate hike is not a done deal. Peoples Gas needs state approval to raise prices, which would not start until 2027 if given the green light.

Until then, protesters plan to make their dismay known.

A teal from the Citizens Utility Board will be among the protesters. In a statement, a spokesperson did not mince words — calling the proposed increase a "cash grab."

"At a time when Peoples Gas has been reaping massive profits as its customers pay soaring heating costs, the Chicago utility's bid for yet another rate hike is unconscionable," the CUB statement said.

Peoples Gas defends its decision. A spokesperson said the proposed price increase would pay for ongoing upgrades to company infrastructure — including the state-mandated removal of iron pipes.

Inflation was also named as a contributing factor.

Meanwhile, many Illinois residents are already paying more for gas this winter.

Peoples Gas warned customers a few weeks ago that their upcoming bills could be $15 to $17 higher than last year thanks to colder-than-normal temperatures and higher natural gas costs.

Multiple consumer advocacy groups plan to argue against the rate hike in front of state regulators. Their fight starts Tuesday with a protest that it set to begin at 11 a.m. at Peoples Gas Headquarters at the Aon Center downtown.