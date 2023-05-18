Nico 'Donnie Trumpet' Segal performing new album at Steppenwolf Theater in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week the Steppenwolf Theater is set to host musical artist Nico Segal, formerly known as Donnie Trumpet

He'll be in town for three sold-out shows featuring his new album, "Tell The Ghosts Welcome Home."

The Rogers Park native invited CBS 2 to his home studio to see where the music is made.

Nico Segal wants it to feel like you're sitting in his living room.

"This is exactly what I want to bring to people, this sort of this feeling of someone coming over, going into the basement that I made all the songs on, sitting next to the piano that I made all the songs on."

His three shows at the Steppenwolf this Thursday and Friday center around his debut solo album, "Tell The Ghost Welcome Home."

"The idea just kind of popped into my head to do it in a theater space because theater sort of provides this perfect landscape that the album can really...The messaging and sort of the feeling throughout the album can really land in that sort of space."

After years of collaborating on music with artists like Frank Ocean and Chance The Rapper, often under the alias of Donnie Trumpet, Nico's ready to create a sound that's totally his own.

"I guess I've most people know me from Donnie Trumpet and from playing the trumpet. And so, I think that's been the, the biggest departure from that part," he said.

"Now that I'm focused on my real, my real name, it feels more like an opportunity to explore all the different sides of the die."

With an album that focuses on reinviting the spirit of creativity.

"The process has been very much that for me has been me getting re-inspired by the sounds that I make, finding new sounds that I make writing songs."

Giving fans a chance to see and hear a new set of skills beyond Nico's trumpet