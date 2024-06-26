Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Northwest Side pub named one best pizza places in U.S. by New York Times

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Pizza at Chicago brewery makes list of nation's best
Pizza at Chicago brewery makes list of nation's best 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) —The New York Times has named a Chicago pub on its list of the 22 Best Pizza Places in the United States.

The list explores the unique takes on the dish from across America that has since become a "cooking style of its own."

Bungalow by Middle Brow, at 2840 W. Armitage Ave. in Logan Square, is known to make its own wine, beer, bread, and pizza dough from resources in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin, according to its website. 

The New York Times described their pizza, specifically the crust, as "Fragrant and flavorful, with sturdy undercarriages, and the Neapolitan pizzas are always memorable, whether they're topped with the barest amount of ingredients (order at least one with tomato sauce and yuzu oil) or the makings of a German potato salad, to name just one in the never-ending parade of specialty pies."

They go on to say the restaurant within the brewery is an "inspiring example" of brewers who are trying their hands at pizza making.

The tavern serves its cracker-thin pies as part of its Tavern Tuesday special, with the average of an hour wait for a pizza at dinner peak.

In addition to the Bungalow, four other Midwest spots have made the list, including:

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.