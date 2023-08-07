New video released from Chatham shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have released a new video of a deadly shooting at a Chatham gas station, hoping the public can help identify the suspects.

The shooting occurred on the afternoon of July 26th on State near 86th.

It happens fast, in just eight seconds, but the incident can be seen from several angles. Three gunmen in a black Dodge Durango get out of the car and start firing.

A 31-year-old man was shot and then run over by that SUV.

He died from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone who might recognize these gunmen or has information to call them.