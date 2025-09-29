New temporary Illinois Secretary of State's DMV location set to open in Orland Park

The Illinois Secretary of State's Office had a new home in the southwest Chicago suburb of Orland Park Monday morning.

State and local officials were set to open a temporary facility for drivers in the south suburbs.

The new DMV facility on Orland Parkway is touted as being bigger and better because it will be open longer and offer more services — but moving to the facility was not part of the state's plan.

The Secretary of State's office previously had a DMV facility at 14807 S. Ravinia Ave. The state was renting the facility from Orland Township, which is a different governmental body from the Village of Orland Park.

Township trustees decided not to renew the DMV lease at a meeting this past summer, citing issues with space and parking, among other problems.

In July, Orland Township Trustee Ken Duffy said the area needed a space three times the 1,100 square feet that the Ravinia Avenue facility measured. Trustees also said there were long lines in extreme weather despite people having appointments, and they dislike that there is signage at every corner to clear up confusion with so many services being in one spot.

"It's like a flea market, there's signs everywhere, and they go in the front door, they have to get turned around and sent around the other way because they don't know where to go," Duffy said in July.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias released a statement in July, saying the trustees made the decision to close the Ravinia Avenue facility "without providing notice or consulting with Secretary of State staff." The statement goes onto say the board "failed their constituents and the taxpayers they are elected to serve."

But that headache appears to be sorted out for now.

The new building at 18230 Orland Pkwy. is owned by CTF Illinois. It will be home to DMV services for at least a year.

The facility opens at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Giannoulias himself will be present for the housewarming.