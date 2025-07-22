Orland Park DMV abruptly closing after trustee vote, Illinois secretary of state says

One of Illinois' busiest Secretary of State facilities is abruptly closing after Orland Township trustees voted to revoke its lease.

The trustees claimed people going to the DMV at 14807 South Ravinia Ave. in Orland Park are causing disruptions and security concerns. At a Monday night board meeting, trustees said they have had issues with police calls over disturbances at the facility.

The trustees said there is no separation between the Secretary of State facility and the rest of the building it's housed in. They said people go into the township building and trustees' offices while looking for the DMV.

The trustees also said there are long lines in extreme weather despite people having appointments, and they dislike the signs outside because they make it look "like a flea market."

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias released a statement, saying the trustees made the decision in a 3-2 vote "without providing notice or consulting with Secretary of State staff." The statement goes onto say the board "failed their constituents and the taxpayers they are elected to serve."

It was not immediately clear if the closure was effective immediately or when it would go into effect.