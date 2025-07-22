Watch CBS News
Local News

Orland Park DMV abruptly closing after trustee vote, Illinois secretary of state says

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Orland Township votes to close DMV office
Orland Township votes to close DMV office 01:11

One of Illinois' busiest Secretary of State facilities is abruptly closing after Orland Township trustees voted to revoke its lease.

The trustees claimed people going to the DMV at 14807 South Ravinia Ave. in Orland Park are causing disruptions and security concerns. At a Monday night board meeting, trustees said they have had issues with police calls over disturbances at the facility.

The trustees said there is no separation between the Secretary of State facility and the rest of the building it's housed in. They said people go into the township building and trustees' offices while looking for the DMV.

The trustees also said there are long lines in extreme weather despite people having appointments, and they dislike the signs outside because they make it look "like a flea market."

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias released a statement, saying the trustees made the decision in a 3-2 vote "without providing notice or consulting with Secretary of State staff." The statement goes onto say the board "failed their constituents and the taxpayers they are elected to serve."

It was not immediately clear if the closure was effective immediately or when it would go into effect.

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.