New Health center opens in Chicago's Back of the Yard

Chicagoans now have a new and improved option for health care on the city's Southwest Side.

A ribbon-cutting was held on Saturday as Friend Health opened the expanded community health center in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, located at 4700 S. Ashland Ave.

"And we are here to ensure that everyone receives access to high-quality, affordable, accessible health care, irrespective of their financial ability to pay," said Friend Health CEO Wendy Thompson.

The new 15,000 square foot building triples the size of their previous facility.

Patients will find everything healthwise at the center, from primary care and pediatrics to a pharmacy and dental care, all under one roof.