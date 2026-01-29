Chicago food pantries brace for surge in demand when new SNAP work requirements go into effect Feb. 1

In three days, major changes are happening for people who rely on food stamps, and food pantries expect to see a surge in those needing food while food stamp recipients take the needed steps to meet the new program requirements.

Approximately 300 families make their way through the doors of Common Pantry in Chicago's North Center neighborhood each week.

Starting Sunday, Feb. 1, those between the ages of 18 and 64 taking part in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program must meet new work requirements to keep their food stamp benefits by working, volunteering, or going to school for at least 80 hours a month to remain in the program.

SNAP recipient Edward Lara said he's already meeting that requirement by volunteering at Common Pantry.

"It's very rewarding to help out a human being," he said.

Lara said he was a Pace bus driver for six years, then took a one-year leave for medical reasons, leading him to receive SNAP benefits.

"It helps to survive. You know, it's a hard world out here," he said.

Lara said, through volunteer work, he's also spent time visiting the sick, and sending inspirational books to inmates.

"If you're healthy, you could do it," he said.

Examples of those who don't have to meet that work requirement are those who are pregnant, have a child 14 years of age or younger, or have a medically certified disability.

With the new requirements starting on Feb. 1, Common Pantry social services program manager Abby Greaney said some SNAP recipients have told her they're ready to lose benefits.

"I spoke with a woman just last week who decided it was better to just cancel her benefits, because of the fear she had of not being able to meet those work requirements," Greaney said.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository is a Common Pantry food partner, delivering four pallets of food every week as well as more than 800 other food partners. Food Depository spokesperson Man-Yee Lee said there's an important part of the SNAP program that many people don't realize.

"Three months of benefits, SNAP benefits, are allowed over a three-year period. Once you use up those three months of benefits, you're off the program for the next three years," he said.

Food stamp recipients can go to the website saveoursnap.org to see if they are exempt from the new work requirements.