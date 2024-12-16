New Metra Electric 79th Street/Chatham station now open after renovations

CHICAGO (CBS) – The new 79th Street/Chatham station on the Metra Electric Line reopens Monday after being closed for over a year for renovations.

According to Metra, IHC Construction of Elgin was awarded the $33.9 million contract to renovate the 79th, 87th, and 103rd Street stations. Work is being staged so that no more than two stations are closed at a time.

All three stations will have enclosed, ADA-accessible street-level entrances and lobbies with elevators, new stairs and headhouses, new composite deck platforms, and new lighting and signage.

It's part of a multiyear, multimillion-dollar plan to reconstruct numerous stations on the line, including making them accessible to persons with disabilities. Similar work was completed at the 147th Street/Sibley Boulevard station and will soon be done on the line's Homewood Station.

"We are committed to prioritizing station improvements and promoting transit ridership by creating welcoming and accessible gateways to the communities we serve," Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski said.

Metra said the 79th Street Station was built to be fully ADA accessible, but it may not always be accessible initially because construction work at nearby stations may require periodic track shifts and temporary, inaccessible boarding procedures from midday Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Riders are advised to check service alerts prior to travel on Metra's website.

With the opening of the new station, the 87th Street/Woodruff station is now closed for similar work. Riders are advised to use 83rd Street and 91st Street stations as alternatives.

The 103rd Street station has been closed and under construction since last fall and is expected to reopen in the spring.