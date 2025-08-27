New mahjong parlor in Wrigleyville is fueling the game's popularity in Chicago

Mahjong is a game with a long history, and a new business is fueling its renewed popularity in Chicago.

Lily Pad Mahjong Parlor can be found at 1254 W. Addison St. — next to Mark Twain Cleaners, just the other side of Lakewood Avenue from Guthrie's Tavern, and only a couple of blocks west of Wrigley Field.

On a Thursday night at Lily Pad, people of all different ages and backgrounds come together to play mahjong.

"This is a dedicated space to learn mahjong, to play mahjong, and just bring the community together," said Lily Pad Mahjong Parlor owner Cathy Lancaster.

Lancaster believes Lily Pad is the first dedicated mahjong parlor in Chicago. It offers open play sessions and classes.

"It's been really incredible. I mean honestly, we started, you know, kind of with a medium crowd for the first class," said Lancaster. "But since then, it's been either sold out or nearly sold out."

Lancaster is an artist, and converted part of her gallery into the parlor.

"I saw all the people playing and how much fun they were having together," she said, "and you know, especially after COVID, I feel like there's just a real need for people to get off their phones, you know, and just be with people."

Lily Pad opened in June. But of course, mahjong dates back to the 19th century.

"Mahjong is a game of luck and skill where you are dealt tiles, and your goal is to create a winning hand of tiles first at the table," said Alyssa Gross, founder of the Mahjong Society.

The Mahjong Society teacher the game and hosts events. Gross noted that mahjong started in China and spread around the world.

"Mahjong is just a game that makes people come together and be offline," Gross said. "It's very tactile. You get to touch the tiles. That's something that's innately satisfying.

Gross is from Texas, where the game is already very popular. She said Chicago is a great place for it to spread.

"Chicago has a real community vibe when it comes to mahjong," Gross said. "I think in other cities, especially in the South, it's a really strong culture of something you do with your friends — you get your friends together and do it. In Chicago, it's really a culture of building a community based on being able to play the game with others."

And now, people have a new place to gather and play in Chicago.

"It's so exciting to see people just, you know, taking a moment — like a couple hours — and you know, being with people they've never met," said Lancaster.

Gross wrote a book on the game, "Play Mahjong! An All-Levels Guide to Mahjong," which comes out Oct. 28.

Meantime, the Lily Pad Mahjong Parlor is launching a league next month.